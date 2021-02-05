Workers demand 30% of pension fund, attack Congress

Santo Domingo.- For the second time in five months and under the same circumstances, the National Congress was attacked by protesters.

The protest which soon became a riot was led by deputy Pedro Botello who appeared with supporters to “announce a protest march to be held on February 27 in front of Congress to demand the approval of the bill that returns 30% of the workers’ pension fund.”

When the group arrived at the perimeter fence that police and military personnel usually deploy, the protesters proceeded to break through.