‘Octopus’ tentacles reached far and wide

Santo Domingo.- Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of former President Danilo Medina, inserted in the file called “Operation Antipulpo,” (Octopus) had a license since 2013 to transport fuels, according to certification number 162-2019 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the June 25, 2019.

However, Medina, covered only by the transport permit, also imported and sold fuel through the company called Fuel America INC Dominicana, SRL, of which he was also a manager and a 75% shareholder, which could be illegal.

This company operated with the Mercantile Registry of the Santo Domingo Chamber of Commerce and Production number 102569SD, issued on November 6, 2013 and the National Taxpayer Registry 1-31-09980-7, with a capital stock of RD$100,000. Lisbeth Ortega de los Santos, his wife, appears as a partner.

The company signed 21 contracts, just with the National Police, between 2015 and 2017, for the sale of fuel, for RD$220.7 million, according to the information provided by the General Directorate of Purchasing and Contracting (DGCP).