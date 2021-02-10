Ex State bank chief linked to ‘irregular’ payments faces questions

Santo Domingo.- Former Reservas State Bank administrator Simón Lizardo, arrived Wed. at the Attorney General’s Office where he was subpoenaed for interrogation on a corruption investigation that also involves former Finance Minister, Donald Guerrero.

Upon his arrival, Lizardo affirmed that regarding his financial statement, “everything is clear.”

He said he does not consider the case political persecution, but has been cited for his status as a former public official.

Lizard added that he does not believe there is any accusation against him.