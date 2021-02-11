Corruption probe targets Major League slugger

Santo Domingo.- The Public Procurement Directorate (DGCP) will investigate the emergency bidding process for garbage collection in San Pedro de Macorís (east), in which the company RJC Clear was awarded, whose owner is Major League slugger Robinson Canó.

The director of the DGCP, Carlos Pimentel, told Diario Libre that “there is an ex officio empowerment,” of the case of alleged corruption

“We are aware of the process. Our monitoring area that follows up on all processes noted some observations to the process and we see that it is necessary to deepen a little, and then we are going to take over an investigation ex officio.”