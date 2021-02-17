Bachata experts from 31 countries are in “a zoom for the love of our country brand”

The activity was attended by leading dancers, instructors, school directors, DJs, and event organizers worldwide.

Santo Domingo, DR

Experts or promoters of bachata from 31 countries scattered in 4 continents gathered in a virtual meeting called “A zoom for the love of our Country Brand, Bachata,” on the occasion of the celebration of the day of love.

The activity was attended by leading dancers, instructors, school directors, DJs, and event organizers worldwide.

The virtual get-together was led by the Vice Minister of Culture, Fernando Antonio Cruz (Bonny Cepeda), together with Victor Minaya, general producer of ADN Bachata, a virtual meeting with the dancers, instructors, school directors, DJs, and event organizers from around the world.

Cepeda thanked all the participants on behalf of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Culture, Carmen Heredia, for embracing our musical culture, bachata.

“You are cultural ambassadors of our country and the best allies to invite the world to know our beautiful country, in your presentations, in your classes, in your animations and bachata events that you perform around the world,” he commented.

Victor Minaya, during his words of welcome, expressed “that the objective of this Zoom is to meet all of us who love bachata and to tell you that, from the Dominican Republic, the land where this romantic genre was born, you will have allies to consolidate this rhythm as your Country Brand and that we can continue to grow and take bachata events to every corner of the world with the seal of the Dominicans. Without you, the history of bachata cannot be written”.

The meeting was attended by the Republic of Korea, Dr. Federico Cuello Camilo, who praised the initiative and highlighted the participation of Korean bachata dancers and his interest that they recognize that bachata is a Dominican rhythm and use it as a tool for tourism promotion.

The principal dancers, DJs, singers, and organizers of bachata events in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Venezuela, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, Israel, Arab Emirates, Dubai, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, India, Canada, Colombia, Jamaica, Kenya, Poland, along with the host country the Dominican Republic, were present at the meeting.

The first virtual meeting was hosted by Rudi López (el tiguere del mambo) from the United States, Noura, and Willy from Rome. It was joined as guests by singer-songwriters Cheo Zorrilla, Daniel Santa Cruz, and actor Anthony Álvarez.

The digital gathering featured an exquisite list of the world’s best dancers, event organizers, and DJs.