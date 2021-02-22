UPDATE: What the Haitian embassy in the DR says about the kidnapping of Dominicans

The Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic spoke today about the kidnapping of two Dominicans in that nation.

Here is the complete statement:

The Government of the Republic of Haiti and its Embassy in the Dominican Republic deeply regret the kidnapping last Saturday, February 20, 2021, in our country of three citizens, two Dominicans and one Haitian, who were filming a movie.

The Haitian Government, the Haitian Embassy, and all the authorities of our country convey to the families of the kidnapped people our feelings of solidarity and closeness in these moments of anguish that they are going through.

All the Haitian State security agencies are carrying out the steps for the safe release of the people in the hands of the kidnappers.

The authorities of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, at the highest level, are permanently monitoring the evolution of the event. The case of kidnappings is a high priority for the Government of Haiti.