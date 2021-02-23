Court orders arrest of 2 linked to the ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- A National District judge on Tue. issued an arrest warrant against two men linked to the network of César Emilio Peralta (César El Abusador), who faces charges of money laundering and terrorism financing. They were declared in contempt.

Judge Patricia Padilla ordered the arrest of Ramón Reynaldo Guerra and Reynaldo Alberto Hernández, two defendants who failed to appear despite being duly subpoenaed.

The court postponed the hearing on the request to open a trial against the defendants for March 25.

Peralta is being held in Colombia pending extradition to the U.S.