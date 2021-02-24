Dominican Gov. helps Haiti solve kidnapping case

Santo Domingo. – Prime Minister of Haiti, Joseph Jouthe, affirmed Tue. that the Government of the Dominican Republic has offered “technical assistance” to his country, to solve the case of the kidnapping of two Dominicans and a Haitian, newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported Wed.

“In fact they (Dominican Republic) have offered us their technical assistance but it is not yet on the agenda at the moment,” said Jouthe, who also serves as head of the Superior Council of the National Police (CSPN).

However, he expressed that they are collaborating with the Dominican authorities in matters of border security and information exchange.

“We are working together with the Dominican Republic in all aspects of border security and the exchange of information at the Customs level. The collaboration was further accentuated after the kidnapping of two of their nationals, in terms of transfer of knowledge information from both sides.”