Two Dominicans abducted in Haiti released safely

Press Release

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mon. that after the release of brothers Antonio Gener and Maico Enrique Campusano, the two Dominicans who had been abducted in Haiti since Saturday, were led by Haitian police to the Dominican Embassy in Port-au-Prince and received in perfect health by Ambassador Faruk Miguel.

The institution said that after beimg released the brothers were questioned by Haitian authorities for the local investigations. It also explained that the relevant procedures were being carried out for transfer to the Dominican Republic and delivered to their families.

MIREX highlighted the inter-agency work done to resolve this case by the Dominican authorities between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the National Investigations Department, as well as the National Police, under the direction of President Luis Abinader.

In addition, he highlighted the coordination achieved at the highest level with the Haitian authorities, while thanking the Haitian government for all its efforts to return them safely.