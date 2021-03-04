Former Minister of Health receives hero’s welcome in Santiago

The former Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, was received Thursday as a hero by the staff of the Unión Médica del Norte clinic.

Upon his arrival at the medical center, people cried with emotion. They highlighted the honesty and spirit of service of the renowned pulmonologist from Santiago, who was dismissed as Minister of Health last Friday by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

There were dozens of people in the place, who without keeping the physical distance recommended by the health organizations to prevent the contagion of COVID-19, applauded and embraced Arias.

So far, the reasons for the dismissal of Plutarco Arias, a pulmonologist doctor, are not known.