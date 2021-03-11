‘Octopus’ case defendant spent US$144,800 in a restaurant

Santo Domingo.- One of those defendants in the “Octopus” embezzlement case spent RD$8.4 million (US$144,827) in a restaurant in the capital, for lunches from July 2017 to November 2020, according to the Justice Ministry.

Francisco Pagán made the purchases both in cash and on credit, according to a certification that the restaurant delivered to the Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca), as part of the evidence against the accused.

Pagan, along with Alexis Medina and other former officials, are being prosecuted for integrating an alleged corruption network to defraud the State with more than RD$4.0 billion (US$69 million).

The National District 3rd Instruction Court scheduled for Friday at 3pm the ruling to decide whether to revoke pretrial detention.