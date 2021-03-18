Dominican- Odebrecht US$92.0M bribe trial resumes today

Santo Domingo.- The National District Panel Court will resume the Odebrecht US$92.0 million bribe trial today Thursday, and at this hearing, the prosecution plans to conclude with the testimony of its witnesses and submit documents on the alleged graft.

At the hearing it is planned to start with statements by former senator Pedro Rivera (Tony), against whom, in a last hearing, an arrest warrant was issued, because he failed to appear in court, despite having been subpoenaed.

Anticorruption (Pepca) Prosecutor Wilson Camacho promised to present the remaining witnesses before judges Gisselle Méndez, Tania Yunes and Jissel Naran.