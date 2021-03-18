Dominican State ‘forced’ to accept power plant of scandal

Santo Domingo.- The issuance by the Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE) of the certificate of provisional receipt of unit two of the Punta Catalina power plant, delivered in April 2020, would leave the State with only one way out: accept the work by the consortium, led by Odebrecht.

The document, signed April 24, 2020 by then CDEEE CE0, Rubén Jiménez Bichara; then plant manager, Jaime Aristy Escuder, and Pedro Schettino, representative of the consortium, establish that the plant installations were executed and completed to the satisfaction of the contracting party, according to the technical specifications and the contract.

Through the certificate of provisional reception of the Punta Catalina unit, in which the works are transferred to the utility, it is specified that any and all errors, defects or additional damage will be the responsibility of the contractor to complete, correct or repair at their own cost.