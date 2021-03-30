Citizen security plan includes monitoring those who request road assistance

Santo Domingo.– The citizen security plan designed by the government of President Luis Abinader for Easter holiday also includes monitoring those who request road assistance to the Military and Police Commission (Comipol) of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) .

Although this new measure was announced by Abinader on March 22, on Sunday it caused astonishment in the population due to the details released by Rafael Arias, executive director of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant).

“Try to walk in the streets legally, because if something happens to you, we will assist you, but we will also monitor you,” Arias said in an interview on the program “People talk to Dary Terrero.”

Abinader said that the agents of the Traffic authority (Digesett) will join the road assistance work of Comipol to complete the safety, feasibility and inspection mechanisms.

Last Thursday, Comipol and Digesett met to launch the program announced by Abiander, which also seeks to prevent traffic accidents.

Both institutions created a work group and had a meeting to define the details for the reinforcement of the Digesett Department of Highway Management.

In addition to the work to strengthen safety, accident prevention and making the roads viable, there will be 243 Comipol vans, which currently provide road assistance, and 60 high-cylinder capacity motorbikes.