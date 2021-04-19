28 suspicious people arrested in the streets of La Romana

LA ROMANA. – Some 28 people were arrested for investigation purposes during an operation carried out by the Eastern Regional Directorate through the Dicrim department and the Preventive Police, in coordination with members of the Armed Forces and the Specialized Tourism Security Corps (CESTUR).

The preliminary report states that, in the operation, two firearms, thirteen motorcycles, and one vehicle were also seized. During the police operation, 82 vehicles were inspected.

These actions are part of the operations that are constantly carried out to maintain public order and preserve the well-being of every citizen under the directives of General Romel López.