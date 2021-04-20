Security the focus in US Admiral’s visit to Dominican Republic

101012-D-9880W-074 Commander of Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Craig S. Faller talks about the successful fiscal year 2010 recruiting efforts of Navy recruiters nationwide during a Pentagon press briefing hosted by Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Clifford Stanley (left) on Oct. 12, 2010. DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released)

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- United States Navy Admiral Craig Faller, commander of the US Southern Command, will visit the Dominican Republic from April 20-22, where he will join the country’s leaders and the US Embassy during several official bilateral events and a security leaders conference on security in the Caribbean.

It is Admiral includes a meeting scheduled with Vice President Raquel Peña that will focus, among other topics, on areas of mutual cooperation, including counternarcotics operations.

They’ll also discuss ongoing response to the global pandemic, disaster preparedness, advancement of women in peace and security missions, and US-sponsored military education and training.

The admiral’s agenda includes participation in a closing ceremony for Operation Kraken, with bilateral support to disrupt the operations of transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean.

Faller will also meet with representatives from the Emergency Operations Center, where he will tour facilities, including a U.S.-donated mobile hospital and mobile operations center, and discuss upcoming U.S. humanitarian aid donations.