Odebrecht US$92.4M bribe trial mired in paperwork

Santo Domingo.- The agreement reached between the construction company Odebrecht and the Attorney General was incorporated as documentary evidence before the First Collegiate Court of the National District.

The court secretary, chaired by Judge Gisell Méndez, read the entire agreement where Odebrecht promised to provide the Justice Ministry with all the information that was required, especially the accusation and the payment for damages of US$184 million.

The court recessed the hearing for next Thursday 29, for the prosecution to conclude the presentation and incorporation of the common evidence and the dynamics in which they would incorporate the specific evidence provided with respect to each defendant can be established.

The court will also announce which evidence will be admitted by readings and which by stipulation of the reading, so that the parties are in a position to propose partial readings or consent to the reading proposed by the prosecution.