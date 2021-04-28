Case reveals Dominican Republic’s corrupt security forces

Santo Domingo. –The religious-military network led by former Presidential Security (Cusep) director, Adán Cáceres, and the preacher Rossy Guzmán has opened a can of worms that reveals Dominican Republic’s corrupt security forces.

The scandal marks the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the Cusep itself, Tourist Security (Cestur), and the National Police, marked by rampant corruption, according to the filing “Operation Coral.”

Although in the first stage of the investigation only Cáceres, Guzmán, as well as Tanner Antonio Flete, Rafael Núñez and Raúl Alejandro Girón were charged, the authorities have found evidence of that other senior ex-officers and officials of different organizations have been linked to the corrupt network.

The Anticorruption (Pepca) prosecutor adds that former DNCD president Vice Admiral Félix Alburquerque was part of a conspiracy of officials headed by Major General Cáceres.