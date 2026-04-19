Complaints: Community members continue to demand reconstruction of the Tenares-Gaspar Hernández tourist road

BLANCO ARRIBA, Tenares. – Community members in this area continue to demand the reconstruction of the Tenares-Gaspar Hernández tourist road from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

Abdiel Vásquez and Jorge Jaime stated that there is an urgent need to repair the road connecting the municipalities of Tenares and Gaspar Hernández, which is in critical condition, with sections collapsed after the recent rains in the area.

Community leaders express that the terrible condition of the aforementioned road prevents the various communities along the tourist highway from achieving the level of development demanded by modern times.

However, they pointed out that, taking into account both their call and those made in the past by the Regional Development Council (CRD), chaired by Dr. José Aníbal García, and other entities, the road must be supervised with the necessary scientific rigor, so that any subsidence problems can be resolved and the road will have a useful life of many more years than when it was last repaired.

“We know that along the route there are sinkholes typical of the problem, which they say is due to the geology of the place, and in that respect we want to call attention to the fact that, from the Ministry of Public Works, once this reconstruction is being carried out, it is supervised with the scientific rigor that the new times demand, so that this road has a useful life of much longer,” said Jorge Jaime.

In that regard, Abdiel Vásquez indicated that the situation of this important road had been pointed out on multiple occasions during the last few years, but to date, there has been no effective response from the Ministry of Public Works, which has resulted in the extreme deterioration that today seriously affects mobility and road safety in the area.

However, Vásquez pointed out that despite local authorities’ efforts to address regional organizations’ concerns about this important road, the issue has been handled with some timidity by the upper echelons of the Ministry of Public Works.

“We recently received a report via WhatsApp from Félix Hiciano, a deputy from the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), who also submitted a resolution through the chamber to which he belongs, so that his complaint reaches the competent authorities in a somewhat more direct way, but it has not been possible to make those who have the power to carry out said work, which is only 43.2 kilometers long, aware of the situation,” said Abdiel Vásquez.