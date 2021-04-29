U.S. warns of countries that want to help Dominican Republic with law enforcement can be dangerous

Santo Domingo, DR.

The U.S. government alerted the Dominican Republic to the existence of countries in the world that offer a type of assistance to law enforcement that can be dangerous.

Robert Thomas, chargé d’affaires at the embassy, said that such assistance might seem desirable but ultimately threatens the human rights and civil liberties of those who enjoy a free and democratic society.

Since the termination of Ambassador Robin Bernstein, Thomas, who has led the embassy, said the United States provides assistance “that protects those fundamental principles and we offer them without conditions.”

“The United States is honored to work with you on the road ahead. There are other different countries in the world that offer a type of assistance to law enforcement. Assistance that may seem desirable but ultimately threatens the human rights and civil liberties of those who enjoy a free and democratic society,” he said.

Thomas’ remarks came at the National Palace, in front of President Luis Abinader, at an event in which his government and the Dominican Republic signed the modification of Amendment 4 of the April 11, 2013 letter of agreement on narcotics control and law enforcement, implemented by both countries.

The US chargé d’affaires informed that through the agreement, the US government would provide US$6.6 million in support over the next year, which could increase the professionalization of law enforcement to expand anti-narcotics capabilities, combat transnational organized crime and achieve greater accountability in the application of justice.