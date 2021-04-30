Aerolíneas Argentinas suspends Punta Cana flight

Santo Domingo.- Aerolíneas Argentinas announced this Friday its decision to temporarily suspend operations to Cancun (Mexico), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Santa Cruz de la Sierra (Bolivia) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) due to the health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state airline said in a statement that the modifications in its regional and international flight schedules are due to “current restrictions as a result of the global pandemic” and to the health situation in Argentina and in some of the company’s destinations.