Biden administration shows its support for Dominican Republic in the face of the pandemic

Santo Domingo, DR

About five hours after Abinader’s tweet, the U.S. embassy, without establishing it as a reaction, released a comprehensive report entitled: “United in the face of the pandemic: U.S. Government support to vulnerable groups in the Dominican Republic.”

The document drew attention yesterday because since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China on May 1, 1918, during the administration of Danilo Medina, the U.S. government did not hide its disaffection. The information specifies that one of the priorities of the U.S. government is to show solidarity by supporting the response to the Covid-19 pandemic from an approach based on the equity in access to health services and with a high commitment to respond to the needs of all populations, both domestically and abroad.

“This is why the more than US$12 million in assistance provided by the U.S. Government to the Dominican Republic to support the response to the pandemic has not been limited to the donation of medical and personal protective equipment and supplies, technical and educational assistance, and social services, but part of the funds have also been used to ensure food security and the right to social protection for vulnerable groups, such as people living with HIV and low-income families threatened by the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.