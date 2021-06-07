Tropigas will give away a gallon of LPG to those vaccinated against covid

The promotion will be valid from Thursday, June 7 through July 1, or while supplies of 100,000 gallons are exhausted.

SANTO DOMINGO. -To encourage more Dominicans to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine against covid-19, the fuel company Tropigas will be giving away a gallon of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to each vaccinated person.

The company informed through a press release that the vaccination centers are available at the filling stations of Charles de Gaulle, Jacobo II, Kilometer 12, 27 de Febrero, Las Palmas, La Plantica, Manoguayabo II, Marte Gas, Mendoza, and Villa Duarte, from 9 am to 4 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

The promotion will be valid from Thursday, June 7 until July 1 or until 100,000 gallons are sold out.

In their social networks, they indicated that those vaccinated will be receiving a ticket, equivalent to a gallon of LPG, which they will be able to exchange after receiving the dose.

They invited those interested in going to the bottling plants with their identification card. The logistics and vaccination centers are operated and are responsible for the Expanded Program of Immunization (PAI) of the Ministry of Public Health.