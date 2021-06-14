US$526.3M scandal brews in Dominican electric utilities

Santo Domingo.- Electricity Distribution Companies (EDE) Joint Council vice president Andrés Astacio, went Mon. to the Justice Ministry to inform about the alleged irregularities in those institutions.

Astacio, upon his arrival at the Office of the Attorney General, said he was summoned to talk about the contracting of irregular works and services, cost overruns and payments that violated the internal processes of the EDEs.

On Thursday the official revealed that the irregularities found in the audits carried out on the electricity distributors amount to RD$30.0 billion (US$526.3 million).

“As a result of the press conference that we gave last week they asked us to bring some evidence that could illustrate what we denounced,” Astacio said