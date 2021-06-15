Another ‘mafia’ uncovered in Dominican electric utility

Santo Domingo.- Southern Electricity Distribution Company (Edesur) Administrator Milton Morrison, revealed Tue. that he found an internal mafia with contractors and employees who structured illegal energy collection schemes outside the company.

Morrison said they have discovered several such cases and in the same way they are penalizing and dismissing the people involved.

“The most important challenge for any distribution company is to combat the culture of theft and energy theft and not to pay the bill.”

Last week the authorities announced arrests from a scam involving over US$500 million in cost overruns in the EDEs.