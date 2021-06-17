Ex president could face embezzlement charges once immunity expires

Santo Domingo.-The president of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Fanny Carolina Salinas Fernández, on Thur. said that in order to remove the immunity of a member, there must first be a ruling from the Supreme Court of each country.

Salinas Fernández spoke with journalists after concluding a visit to the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella.

She reiterated that first the procedure is internal and then it reaches the Parlacen.

Former President

Ex president Danilo Medina could face embezzlement charges once his Parlacen immunity expires in 2022.