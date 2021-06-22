The AG probes top prosecutor over Abuser link

Santo Domingo .– The Justice Ministry’s Inspector General investigates the National District prosecutor, Rosalba Ramos, for alleged irregular handling of the case of drug trafficking and money laundering headed by César Emilio Peralta (The Abuser) and complaints of violating the regulations of purchases and hiring.

Yesterday, after 4pm Ramos tweeted that she had subpoenaed the AG to produce the evidence against her.

On the purchasing regulations, she released a document from the Administrative Department of the National District Prosecutor’s Office, in which she assures that they have not had any purchase requirements from the National District’s General Inspector’s Office