Former AG is turned away at airport, alleges persecution

Santo Domingo.- Former Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, said Monday that the fact that occurred last Thursday when he was prevented from leaving the country on a flight through the International Airport of the Americas (AILA) shows that there is a persecution and an unannounced investigation.

The former official tweeted that in the face of Thursday’s incident, he made himself available to the authorities.

“Given the incident that occurred at AILA last Thursday, I inform the country that I am at the disposal of the authorities. This event reveals that there is a persecution and an unknown investigation.”