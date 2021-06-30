From top jailer to inmate in just 10 months

Santo Domingo.-Jean Alain Rodríguez, former attorney general, is in the limelight, involved in the epicenter of a corruption network investigation called Medusa, where he and his main collaborators appear as accused.

He was the top jailer just 10 months ago.

Rodríguez and six people are accused of conspiracy, fraud against the State, bribery, coalition of officials, forgery of public documents, identity theft, cyber crimes and money laundering.

Among those investigated figure Rafael Antonio Mercedes Marte, Alfredo Alexander Solado Augusto, Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, Javier Alejandro Forteza Ibarra, Jonathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert, Jenny Marte Peña, Alejandro Martin Rosa Llanes, Braulio Michael Batista Reyes, Maria Josefina Azar Díaz and Jonathan Loanders Medina Reyes.

Also Altagracia Guillen Calzado, Miguel José Moya, Amelia Isabel Escaño, Mercedes Camelia Salcedo Disla, Ronny Rafael Corporán, Francis Ramírez Moreno, Ney Ernaldo Caccavelli Guevara and Altagracia Guillen Calzado.