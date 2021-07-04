Government will lift curfew in provinces with 70% vaccinated population

Through decree 419-21 that reduces the curfew hours, the Executive branch expressed that it evaluates the lifting of this measure in those provinces with at least 70% of their population vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against covid- 19.

«The National District and provinces will be considered for the lifting of the curfew provided in this decree in at least 70% of its population has received the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, without prejudice to the maintenance or establishment of other measures that the competent authorities deem necessary ”, establishes article 13 of the decree mentioned above.

Meanwhile, as the government evaluates the question, as of next Wednesday, July 7, the curfew will be governed at the national level with the following schedule:

Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

There will be free transit in the national territory from Monday to Friday until midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 pm, two additional hours every day.

For its part, the same exceptions are maintained for people and vehicles authorized to circulate during curfew hours.

Regulation of public and private places

Massive activities and events that involve the aggregation of people, regardless of the place in question, remain prohibited in the national territory. However, people may use open spaces in the open air, such as parks and boardwalks, for activities that do not involve crowds and comply with current sanitary protocols.

Public and private establishments for public use, regardless of the type of activity they sponsor, may only receive people up to 50% of the total capacity of their facilities and in compliance with the health protocols issued by the corresponding authorities.

In addition to the above, the places of food and beverage consumption may not receive more than six people per table, and the activities of the different churches and other religious denominations may only be held three times a week.

Likewise, the mandatory use of masks in public and private places for public use is confirmed, and the corresponding authorities adopt the other health measures and protocols.

Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages

The consumption of alcoholic beverages in public and private places of public use is prohibited in the national territory every day from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

From 6:00 pm until the curfew start time, commercial establishments may only sell alcoholic beverages if they take them away or at home and in their original sealed container.