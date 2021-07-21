Heat from Sahara dust particles and low humidity will persist

Santo Domingo, DR

Abundant Saharan dust particles and an air mass of low moisture content persist over the region, which maintains the conditions for the heat to continue, the National Bureau of Meteorology (ONAMET) reported last night.

The bureau explained that the hot temperatures during the day would reach between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius (90-95°F) due to the time of year and the warm wind from the east-southeast.

In consideration, the bureau advised the population to avoid solar radiation for prolonged periods, wear light clothing, preferably light colors, and drink enough water.

Onamet predicted that for today a hot, misty environment and reduced rainfall would dominate the country, associated with the air mass of reduced humidity and with the presence of Sahara dust.

However, it reported that due to the moisture transport of the wind and local orographic factors, some cloudy increases towards the end of the afternoon and the early hours of the night, with isolated showers towards the northeast, southeast, and the Cordillera Central regions.

For the National District today, there will be scattered to medium cloudy conditions in the afternoon, with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms.