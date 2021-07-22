Officials search power barges in row over licensing

Santo Domingo.- The barges from where the Estrella de Mar II and Estrella de Mar III power plants operate, at the facilities of the Seaboard Transcontinental company, were searched yesterday by the Special Prosecutor for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources .

This measure is part of the investigations that the Justice Ministry has in process, based on complaints from various entities against the operations of those barges.

The warrant was issued by the judge of the Seventh Investigative Court of the National District, Kenya Romero.

The Environment Ministry claims that the power company is licensed to operate just one of the two barges.