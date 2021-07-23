Shots fired at mass for Haiti’s slain leader(update)

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- The site where the funeral of the assassinated president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was held this Friday, near the northern city of Cap-Haitien, was besieged by protests with burning barricades that led the National Police to fire live ronds and teargas.

During the mass for Moïse, teargas was felt at the point where the funeral was held, which is about 500 meters from the entrance of the family residence that held the funeral.

Shots were also heard, much more evident at the end of the service, in bursts of no less than six shots each time, which the Police fired to make way for the numerous groups leaving the property.