Price freeze on all fuels

The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM) reported that the price of gasoline, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and other fuels remain unchanged for the week of July 24 to 30, 2021.

In international markets, oil prices have remained above $70 a barrel of WTI, averaging $69.52. This is explained, among other factors, because OPEC has consolidated its agreement to increase 400 thousand barrels per day each month, from August to December, which has reduced the pressure on international prices.

However, the estimate of a higher demand for consumption prevails due to the recovery of the world economies, especially for the summer in July.

To freeze the prices of hydrocarbons, Industry and Commerce explained that the government decided to assume 100% of the corresponding increases for this week; it is a commitment of RD$342 million to avoid the increase.

Therefore, the prices for that week will remain unchanged: