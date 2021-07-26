High temperatures and possible downpours for this Monday

Onamet is keeping five provinces on alert for possible rain.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Bureau of Meteorology (ONAMET) predicted for Monday scattered downpours with possible thunderstorms towards some locations in different country regions.

The bureau indicated that there would be an increase in cloud cover afternoon with scattered downpours in the northeast, southeast, southwest, Central Mountain Range, and border area.

The National District maintains the same trends, with the possibility that there will also be gusts of winds.

As far as temperatures are concerned, in Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum will be between a warm 30 and hot 33 degrees Celsius (86°F-91°F) and the minimum between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius (72°F-75°F).

On the other hand, due to the rains that have fallen and are forecast for the next 24 and 72 hours, onamet maintained weather alerts in Santiago, La Vega, Monsignor Nouel, San Juan, and Santiago Rodríguez.