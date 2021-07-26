Private sector to manage scandal-ridden power plant

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, announced Monday that the Government will tender in the coming days a contract for the operation and maintenance of the scandal-ridden Punta Catalina power plant.

The official said that at no time has it been proposed that Punta Catalina will be sold to the private sector and said that the power plant will continue to be owned by the State.

“Punta Catalina is going to contract and it is going to come out in these days (the bidding process), because yesterday we discussed the final part of the contract and a firm that will be in charge of the operation and technical maintenance of the site in order to be a plant that is operated and given service and maintenance isolated from politics.”