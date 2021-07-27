Abinader says he will not tolerate corruption following US State Department report.

The president explains that he is working on amending the Procurement and Contracting Law to make it more efficient.

President Luis Abinader assured that his administration does not tolerate and will not tolerate any act of corruption in this government or the past and that he is working on transparency mechanisms with several laws pending approval.

The president made the statement to the chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy, Robert W. Thomas, a day after the U.S. State Department released a report on the 2020 investment climate in the Dominican Republic in which they revealed corruption and solicitation of bribes as obstacles for U.S. investors in the Caribbean country.

Abinader said he is working on amending the Procurement and Contracting Act to make it more efficient and that he hopes that in the coming day’s Congress will pass the forfeit termination law “so that stolen resources can be used in people’s problems.”

The report mentioned above noted that “foreign investors report numerous systemic problems in the Dominican Republic and cite the lack of clear and standardized rules for which to compete and the lack of application of existing rules.”