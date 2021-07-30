Looking to vaccinate Dominicans house to house

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, assured this Thursday that if to complete the goal of vaccinating the population against COVID-19, it is necessary to look for people in their homes and in the most distant areas of the country so will the authorities.

The doctor also stated that the country’s key to reducing the accumulated positivity of the coronavirus, which yesterday stood at 10.37%, has been the vaccine.

“Many people are very distant, those who live in hills, we are practically looking for them house to house, but they all want to be vaccinated, we have not found rejection, they want to be vaccinated, what you have to do is look for them, help them so that they are integrated into this great vaccination.”