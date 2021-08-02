Government will pay pigs that are slaughtered in Sánchez Ramírez

Sánchez Ramírez, DR

The Official Commission for the Control and Eradication of Outbreaks of African Swine Fever reported that the Government will pay at the current market price the pigs that are slaughtered in this demarcation so that the producers are not economically affected.

Payments will be made through the Agricultural Bank within 12 to 15 days.

A team led by a veterinary doctor from the Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture, an expert from the Agricultural Bank, assistants, workers, and members of national security will visit each area to intervene to ensure that pig farmers receive full assistance from the Government in the face of the outbreak of African swine fever,

In compliance with the recommendations of international organizations to eradicate the dangerous disease, which causes the death of pigs in almost one hundred percent of cases, government, agricultural, military, and relief authorities requested the support of pig farmers to prevent the spread of the virus to other parts of the country.

ezta swine fever has no cure, nor are there vaccines to prevent it, and is highly contagious, so the slaughter of animals is established in the sources of infection detected to prevent the spread.

Yesterday, Sunday, four outbreaks were identified in Cevicos, Fantino, Villa la Mata, and Quita Sueño.