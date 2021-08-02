July closes with few infections and 117 deaths

Santo Domingo, DR

The country reached its 500th bulletin yesterday, notes that collect the daily reports of the behavior of Covid-19 in the country, closing the month of July with a low positivity and occupancy of hospital beds, but with 117 new deaths, for a cumulative of 3,963 deaths.

From July 14,706 new positive cases of the virus were reported from July one to July 31 for a cumulative total of 323,700 laboratory-confirmed diagnoses.

However, the positivity of the processed samples registered a significant reduction from 16.10% in the last four weeks and 18.34% in the daily one exhibited at the beginning of the month, to 9.58% and 13.29%, respectively, in yesterday’s report.

The active cases reported by the country on the first day of July

were at 55,730, and yesterday were 14,604, for about 41,126 less.

The same reduction registered the occupancy of regular hospital beds, intensive care beds, and ventilator use, going from 38%, 55%, and 47% respectively, to 23%, 31%, and 24% reported yesterday.

Zero deaths and 362 new cases

The country yesterday reported 362 new positive cases of Covid-19, detected in 4,871 processed samples. No mortality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The special Bulletin Covid number 500 issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology states that the positivity of the last four weeks was placed below 10%, showing 44 consecutive days with a downward trend and thus entering the recommended levels as a guarantee of control of the virus.

The country reported no deaths yesterday, and the case fatality rate is 1.16 percent. The country has recorded 342,267 positive cases, 323,700 recovered patients, and 1,498,339 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Processed samples

Since the pandemic began, the total number of samples processed in the country began is 1,840,606, equivalent to 176,160 per million people.

Of the samples processed yesterday, the report states that 4,169 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 702 antigen samples were made, of which 2,724 were made for the first time, and 2,147 were subsequent.

The risk groups continue to be in people who have comorbidities, especially obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

Pregnant women affected by the coronavirus are 1,195 to date, health workers 1, 402 and those under 20 about 37,748.

Symposium concludes

In another order, The Ministry of Public Health reported on the conclusion of its 1st. Symposium entitled “Health Management in Times of Covid-19”, in which seven Provincial Directorates and one Health Area were recognized.

The Symposium that took place from July 30 to August 1 and was inaugurated by the Vice President of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, aimed to evaluate, analyze and highlight strengths and weaknesses in the management of provincial health authorities both to face the pandemic and in the execution of strategies to reduce the impact of other diseases.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, who accompanied the entire development of the activity, also highlighted the importance of the provincial, regional and sectoral authorities since they are responsible for guaranteeing health services in each district.