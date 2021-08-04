Producers claim beef price hikes are not reflected in their pockets

Santo Domingo, DR.

The recent rises in beef prices are not justified by the increases paid to producers.

These increases, ranging from RD$15 to RD$25 per pound in the Santo Domingo markets, are not attributable to domestic producers since they have only received an increase of RD$1.00 per pound in recent weeks.

The Association of Producers of Beef Cattle (Asocarne) pointed out that slaughterhouses have increased the purchase price to producers but that this is limited to a weight going from RD $ 93.00 to RD $ 94.00 the price per pound in first-calf; At the same time, the second round won RD$80.00.

The president of the Association maintained that the increases at the market level are unjustifiable at first glance because these products are not, for the most part, affected by the rise in imported raw materials or the significant increase in maritime freight.

He adds that Dominican beef is produced mainly from grass and by-products purchased internally, so Asocarne sees the increases as unjust.