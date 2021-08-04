There are 14 thousand pigs affected by fever

The president of the Dominican Association of Pig Farms (Adogranja), Luis Brache, said yesterday that of the 2.3 million pigs that make up the current organized population in the country, only about 14,000 are sick.

“Gentlemen, the alert is because there is an industry behind this that handles hundreds of millions of pesos and no country in the world wants African swine fever to enter its territory because it kills its pigs. In China, for example, there are 500 million units of pigs, which is one of the world’s leading powers,” Brache said, emphasizing that there is no way for humans to get infected and that all animals have viruses intrinsic to them.

He stressed that this meat could be sold, just like other species that have a virus and people continue to consume them, so one of the producers’ main problems is the disease and the economic problems that generate people feeling that they can not consume pork.

“Because of misinformation, consumption is falling and I would like to see it said that African swine fever does not affect humans,because it puts the drama, but it is not explained that it does not affect humans, now if it economically affects industry and producers,” Brache revealed.

compensation

The national director of Animal Health, Rafael Bienvenido Núñez, revealed that the compensation they will give to the pig farmers who sacrificed between May and June their pigs or are going to sacrifice it would be based on the market price and according to their classification (newborns, fattening, sows mothers, etc.).

He added that the country had been working to mitigate classical swine fever, but now it was their turn to send samples from the entire country of the pigs that had died to be tested in the United States.

After being consulted by Listin Diario, Nunez said that the government is sacrificing to correct the problem because even though “many people say that nothing was done from the beginning,” the issue was being followed up.

He clarified that in the country, there is no presence of H1N1 influenza in pigs and that work is being done to prevent this virus from affecting local pig production.

The former Livestock director, Angel Faxes, recommended that pigs and meat not be moved between provinces.