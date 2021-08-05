When buying a car…No papers, no deal

Santo Domingo.- The new MO used by criminals to cheat people, is the purchase and sale of vehicles on credit by individuals, those who do not deliver registration, with which they deceive their victims.

By not delivering the document, those involved take loans and sell to various people.

The prosecutor of the National District, Rosalba Ramos, warned people to be aware when acquiring a vehicle that does not have the registration issued by the General Directorate of Internal Taxes.

“Since last year this type of crime has increased and the Department of Crimes against the Person of the Prosecutor’s Office has received more than 200 complaints filed by people deceived through this new form of scam.