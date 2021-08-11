US Embassy resets consular services on storm
Santo Domingo.- The US Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced that consular services this Wednesday have been rescheduled after the passage of Tropical Storm Fred through the national territory.
The announcement was made through their social networks and an announcement posted on their website, ensuring that affected applicants will receive an email with detailed instructions.
“Due to Tropical Storm Fred, consular services for August 11 have been rescheduled,” it said.