Dominican Republic tourism recovery advances: average occupancy near 70%

WITH 73 THOUSAND ROOMS IN OPERATION

The country’s tourism sector currently has 73,000 rooms in operation, which averages an occupancy of 69% and shows the recovery that the industry continues to register little by little.

The addition of more rooms will depend on how the countries that emit tourists are opening their market to the Dominican Republic.

The information was offered by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and the president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants(Asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, after announcing the start of a vaccination program to apply the third dose against covid-19 to employees of the country’s tourism sector.

Collado pointed out that in Puerto Plata, where more European tourists go, and in Bayahibe, frequented by Italians, they are the markets in which fewer rooms are available.

While Blanco Tjera indicated that Russia and Canada have already announced the opening of their borders, in the coming months, he understands, to the extent that these markets are reactivated, the destinations that depend on the nations mentioned above will open their rooms.

“The north coast of the country depends mainly on European markets that were closed, not by the Dominican Republic, but by their own decision,” he added, according to Hoy.