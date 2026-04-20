Raquel Peña launches Cibao Regional Book Fair 2026 in Santiago

Running from April 20 to 26, the fair features around 250 activities, including book launches, workshops, panels, and artistic performances. The program is spread across multiple venues such as the Centro León, the Ateneo Amantes de la Luz, and the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, aiming to expand access and highlight local cultural expressions.

The event includes 11 themed pavilions and dedicates each day to different provinces to promote regional identity and integration. Organizers expect about 120,000 attendees, positioning Santiago as a major cultural hub during the week-long celebration.