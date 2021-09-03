Environment fires official linked to new raids in Octopus case

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources reported this Thursday on the dismissal of an official due to his alleged connection with the Octopus corruption case probed by the Justice Ministry.

In a statement, the entity said Olguín Marte García, served as provincial coordinator of the Provincial Directorate of Santo Domingo.

It adds that the measure was adopted last Wednesday night by Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, “after he was notified of the arrest of Marte García, due to his alleged connection to the corruption case.”