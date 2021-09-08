Authorities conduct raids in unspecified case

Santiago.- At this time, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Directorate of Drugs are carrying out several raids in some residential towers of La Trinitaria, an exclusive sector of Santiago.

According to the lawyer Félix Portes, he contacted the prosecutor and she told him that the raid has to do with the Anti-Pulpo (Octopus) case.

So far the authorities have not offered information about the operation.

Magaly and Alexis Medina, two suspects in the high profile embezzlement case, are siblings of former president Danilo Medina.