Dominican Navy rescues 25 fishermen
Santo Domingo.- A fishing boat, which was heading towards Honduras, capsized in the Alto Velo area, near Beata Island with 25 people on board, who were rescued by Dominican coastguards. Beata Island is in the Caribbean Sea, south of the Dominican Republic.
The Navy of the Dominican Republic informs that it received, through its Maritime Operations Center, an alert of what was happening with the fishing vessel “Spanish Queen II,” and immediately proceeded to deploy the Coast Guard “Centaurus” together with rapid reaction boats, helping the 25 people on board, 24 Dominicans and one foreigner.
It says that the fishing boat “Spanish Queen II” registration BP-S98-1164-PP, had sailed from the port of Boca Chica bound for Honduras and subsequently sank in for reasons still unknown.
Alto Velo Island is about 15 km sw of Beata Island. Beata Island is about 10 km sw from Playa Pitacabo on the most southernmost part of the RD.
