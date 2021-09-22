Dominican leader will mull reelection

New York.- President Luis Abinader, assured Wednesday that in a year-and-a half he will evaluate the presidential re-election, at the same time that he indicated that he is currently focused on working, since there are “too many pending issues.”

“I am not going to come here, as is often done, to play a hypocrisy that I am not going to a reelection; there is a possibility of a consecutive reelection, I am going to analyze it in a year and a half,” he said.

“First I have to work, there are still many things to do here, we are just emerging from a pandemic. It is illogical to speak of a reelection, it is inappropriate.”